August 10, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 2 months ago

U.S. will take "appropriate measures" on North Korea - Trump adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington would use “any appropriate measures” to protect the United States from threats from North Korea which has said it is developing a plan to fire rockets close to U.S. territory Guam.

“Donald Trump has been unequivocal: he will use any appropriate measures to protect the United States and her citizens,” Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, told BBC radio.

“We do not telegraph our future scenarios and how we are going to react,” he said. “If you show players around a table your poker hand, you will lose that game. It is not a good idea in cards, it is a very bad idea in geopolitics.”

Tensions have risen since North Korea carried out two nuclear bomb tests last year and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July. Trump has said he will not allow Pyongyang to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

