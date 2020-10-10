Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

N.Korea displays apparently new ICBM at military parade - analysts

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea displayed what analysts said was a previously unseen new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Edited footage shown on state television showed an ICBM on a transporter vehicle with at least 22 wheels, larger than anything previously displayed by the nuclear-armed country.

It was the first time since 2018 that North Korea has shown ICBMs at a military parade. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up