N.Korea displays apparently new ICBM at military parade - analysts

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea displayed what analysts said was a previously unseen new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Edited footage shown on state television showed an ICBM on a transporter vehicle with at least 22 wheels, larger than anything previously displayed by the nuclear-armed country.

It was the first time since 2018 that North Korea has shown ICBMs at a military parade. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)