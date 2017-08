TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday that Japan was staying in close contact with allies the United States and South Korea on the North Korean military-related moves after Pyongyang launched a missile just prior to midnight.

Suga declined to comment further, including on whether a late night launch was unusual and what it might mean. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)