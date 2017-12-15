Japan says N.Korea not interested in meaningful talks

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono told the United Nations Security Council on Friday that North Korea was “nowhere near ready” to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and was not interested in a meaningful dialogue.

He noted that North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch last month came 75 days after its previous tests.

“Some optimistic views labeled 75 days of silence as a positive signal. However, the missile launch in November made it clear that North Korea was continuing to relentlessly develop its nuclear and missile programs even while they were seemingly silent,” he told the 15-member council.