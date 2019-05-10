Industrials
North Korea missile test violated U.N. resolutions, says Japan

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest missile launch violated United Nations resolutions calling for a halt to such ballistic weapons tests, a spokesman for Japan’s government said on Friday.

“They were ballistic missiles and that puts it in contravention of U.N. resolutions,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said at a regular press briefing.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday, its second missile test in less than a week.

Japan, which is within striking distance of North Korean mid-range missiles, has been a strong advocate of tough resolutions to force Pyongyang to abandon its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons programs. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Darren Schuettler)

