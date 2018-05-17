North Korea says won't hold talks with South unless "issues resolved" -KCNA

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - North Korea won’t sit down for talks with South Korea unless issues that led to the suspension of a high-level meeting this week are resolved, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, condemned the Max Thunder joint annual U.S.-South Korean air combat drills and criticized South Korea’s parliament for holding talks with “human scumbags”, without naming who they were. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Nick Macfie)