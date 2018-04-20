FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:04 PM / in 2 hours

Trump welcomes North Korea's suspension of nuclear tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he will suspend nuclear and missile tests immediately and abolish a nuclear test site, and Trump said he looked forward to a summit with Kim.

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit,” Trump said in message on Twitter. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

