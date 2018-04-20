N.Korea says it will stop nuclear tests, abolish test site -KCNA

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - North Korea will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site in the northern part of the country in a bid to pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean peninsula, state media said on Saturday.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement his country no longer needs to conduct nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests because it has completed weaponizing nuclear arms, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Will Dunham)