France's Macron urges China, Russia to support N. Korea sanctions
#Industrials
November 29, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron urges China, Russia to support N. Korea sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was counting on U.N. Security Council members China and Russia to step up sanctions on North Korea after its latest missile test.

“I once again condemn with the greatest force the missile launch yesterday and now we must increase sanctions,” Macron told France 24 television.

“I am counting a lot in particular on China and Russia in order to take the most difficult and effective sanctions,” he added, speaking during an interview from Abidjan in Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich)

