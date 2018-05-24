FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 24, 2018 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No change in U.S. military posture after N.Korea talks scrapped -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Thursday that it had not increased the already high-level of vigilance or changed its posture on North Korea after President Donald Trump called off a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“There is a high state of vigilance - the state of vigilance that we always have because they have proven to be unpredictable in the past,” Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, joint staff director, said at a Pentagon briefing referring to North Korea.

“But it is not a heightened state of vigilance. It is the normal state of vigilance that we maintain.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.