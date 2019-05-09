N.Korea's missile launch was a protest after failed Trump summit -S.Korea's Moon

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that North Korea’s latest missile launch was probably a subdued protest against the United States after a failed summit of the two countries’ leaders in Hanoi in February.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday, according to South Korea’s military, days after its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of multiple rockets and a missile.

“North Korea seemed to be discontented it could not reach a deal in Hanoi,” Moon said in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS.

But the North appeared to have refrained from using weapons that directly threaten the United States, Moon said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)