NATO says North Korea missile launch undermines international security

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest missile launch undermines regional and international security and Pyongyang needs to re-engage in credible dialogue with the international community, NATO said in a statement on Tuesday.

North Korea fired a missile that landed close to Japan in the early hours of Wednesday, the first test by Pyongyang since a missile fired over its neighbour in mid-September. The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“I strongly condemn North Korea’s new ballistic missile test. This is a further breach of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, undermining regional and international security,” Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance said in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Peter Graff)