a month ago
Russian military says N.Korean missile was intermediate-range -RIA
July 4, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

Russian military says N.Korean missile was intermediate-range -RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - The missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday was an intermediate-range ballistic one and presented no threat to Russia, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The missile reached an altitude of 535 km (334 miles) and flew around 510 km before falling in the central part of the Sea of Japan, the ministry said, citing its data.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), adding that it flew 933 km reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (580 miles) over a flight time of 39 minutes. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

