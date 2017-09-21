S.Korea approves $8 million aid to N.Korea, timing to be decided later -Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea approved a plan on Thursday to send $8 million worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea, the South’s Yonhap News Agency reported, as part of an aid policy that the government says remains unaffected by geopolitical tensions with the North.

The aid decision was made after a meeting of government officials chaired by Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon. It comes just after the United Nations approved a raft of new sanctions against North Korea for its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

The South had said earlier it aims to send $4.5 million worth of nutritional products for children and pregnant women through the World Food Programme and $3.5 million worth of vaccines and medicinal treatments through UNICEF. The exact timing of when the aid will be sent will be decided later, Yonhap said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)