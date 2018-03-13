FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
March 13, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Japan's Abe doesn't see N.Korea buying time through talks with U.S., S.Korea -Seoul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doesn’t believe North Korea will use summits with the United States and South Korea to buy time to pursue its nuclear and missile programmes, South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday.

“North Korea has big negotiations to make at the inter-Korean summit and later its summit with the United States and in light of the situation I don’t think (North Korea) will use this opportunity to simply buy time,” Abe was cited as saying by the Blue House in a statement.

Abe was speaking to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon earlier in the day. Suh is visiting Tokyo to brief officials there on his visit to North Korea and later the United States regarding denuclearsiation talks with Pyongyang. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.