S.Korea says has halted propaganda broadcasts at border with North

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s defence ministry said its military has halted propaganda broadcasts at the border with North Korea starting Monday to create a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the first inter-Korean summit in a decade due this Friday.

It is the first time in more than two years the South Korean broadcasts have been stopped. Broadcasts were halted in mid-2015 only to be restarted in January 2016 following North Korea’s fourth nuclear test. (Reporting by Christine Kim. Editing by Lincoln Feast.)