March 15, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

S.Korea official says too early to prepare inter-Korean economic projects at upcoming summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - An official with South Korea’s Presidential Office said on Thursday it was too early to prepare for any inter-Korean economic projects in the upcoming summit with North Korea in April.

Although economic cooperation has been discussed at past inter-Korean summits, Seoul and Pyongyang “will focus on only pressing issues this time around,” the official told reporters.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to hold a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un by the end of April. U.S. President Donald Trump also has agreed to meet North Korea’s Kim by the end of May. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

