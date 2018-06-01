S.Korean official says North suggests joint celebration of 2000 summit

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - North Korea suggested during high-level talks on Friday that the two Koreas hold a joint celebration of the anniversary of a historic 2000 inter-Korean summit this month in the South, an official in Seoul said.

Officials, politicians and private sector members from both sides should take part in the event, South Korea’s unification ministry official quoted North Korean delegates as saying during the meeting. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Christine Kim and Joint Press Corps Editing by Paul Tait)