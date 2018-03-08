S.Korea officials to brief Trump on N.Korea visit soon -Seoul

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Two South Korean officials visiting the United States after wrapping up a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week will speak with President Donald Trump shortly, a South Korean presidential official said on Friday.

National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong, the head of the South Korean delegation to the North, said he had a verbal message to deliver from Kim to U.S. officials on returning from his Pyongyang visit.

Chung said earlier this week that North Korea was open to halting its nuclear programme if some conditions are met, was willing to hold denuclearisation talks with Washington and that North and South Korea would have their first summit meeting in more than a decade in late April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney)