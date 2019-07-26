Both missiles North Korea fired flew some 600 km - S.Korea military

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Both of the missiles North Korea fired on Thursday flew some 600 km (373 miles), an official at South Korea’s defence ministry said, citing a joint assessment of the launches with the United States.

The missiles appear to have been a new type of short-range ballistic missile, with similar characteristics to Russia’ SS-26 Iskander missile, the official told Reuters on Friday.

The South Korean military initially said that the first missile flew 430 km (267 miles) and the other one 690 km (428 miles) before falling into the sea off the east coast. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee)