CORRECTED-North Korea fires ballistic missile; U.S., South Korea analysing -S.Korea military

(Corrects launch time to 1817 GMT, not 0617 GMT)

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired one ballistic missile from Pyongsong, a city in South Pyongan Province, at around 1817 GMT over the sea between South Korea and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

South Korea and the United States are currently analysing what type of missile North Korea was fired, the military said in a text.

Minutes after the North fired the missile, South Korea’s military conducted a missile-firing test in response to the provocation, the South Korean military added.