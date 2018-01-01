FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Industrials
January 1, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea says welcomes Kim Jong Un's New Year speech-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un’s New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.