S.Korea urges N.Korea to avoid raising military tension

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea on Saturday urged North Korea to “stop action that intensifies military tension on the Korean peninsula,” saying it is “very concerned about” the North’s firing of short-range projectiles.

The government also said Pyongyang’s latest action goes against an inter-Korean military agreement.

“We expect North Korea to actively join efforts towards the fast resumption of denuclearisation talks,” a presidential spokeswoman said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)