SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday he was against bringing nuclear weapons into his country despite North Korea’s nuclear threats.

Introducing nuclear weapons in South Korea would make it impossible for the two Koreas to establish peace and could fuel an nuclear arms race in Northeast Asia, Moon said in an interview with CNN, according to the presidential Blue House. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie)