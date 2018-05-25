FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 25, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Direct communication needed between leaders of N.Korea, U.S., South Korea says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Direct communication between the leaders of North Korea and the United States is necessary, South Korea urged on Friday.

The comment followed a letter by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday informing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of his withdrawal from what would have been the two countries’ first ever summit, set for June 12 in Singapore.

At a meeting on Friday, security advisers to South Korean leader Moon Jae-in vowed to keep up efforts to improve ties between the two Koreas, which would contribute to better ties between Pyongyang and Washington and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a presidential press secretary told a news briefing. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.