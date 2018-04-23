FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 8:50 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-North Korea agrees to let S.Korean media broadcast part of summit live

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected the location of North-South working-level talks)

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - North Korea has agreed to a live broadcast by South Korean media of part of Friday’s summit, as well as summit coverage by the South’s reporters in the North’s part of the Joint Security Area at the border, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said on Monday.

The two sides held working-level talks at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the border truce village of Panmunjom to discuss matters of protocol, security and press coverage ahead of the summit. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

