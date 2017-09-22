FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, South Korea's Moon agree to boost defenses -White House
September 22, 2017 / 4:00 PM / in a month

Trump, South Korea's Moon agree to boost defenses -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to strengthen their defense posture amid rising tensions with North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

Trump and Moon, who met on Thursday, committed to strengthen their “combined defense posture, including through South Korea’s acquisition and development of highly advanced military assets” and “agreed to the enhanced deployment of U.S. strategic assets in and around South Korea on a rotational basis,” the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool)

