Trump says options for dealing with North Korea are 'overwhelming'

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday following the latest missile launch by North Korea that he is “more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming.”

Speaking to a group that included military personnel at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump said North Korea “has once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)