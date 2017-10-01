FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tells top U.S. diplomat: don't waste time talking to North Korea
October 1, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 18 days ago

Trump tells top U.S. diplomat: don't waste time talking to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he told the top U.S. diplomat not to waste his time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he has dubbed “Rocket Man.”

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump wrote on Twitter a day after Tillerson disclosed the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” Trump said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao)

