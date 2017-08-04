FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
U.S. aims for U.N. vote Saturday on new N.Korea sanctions -diplomats
August 4, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 6 days ago

U.S. aims for U.N. vote Saturday on new N.Korea sanctions -diplomats

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States is aiming for a United Nations Security Council vote on Saturday to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea over its two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in July, diplomats said on Friday.

The United States is set to circulate a copy of the draft resolution to all 15 members of the council on Friday, signaling a likely agreement by North Korean ally China to impose new measures, diplomats said.

The United States and China have been negotiating the draft text for the past month. Typically, they agree sanctions on North Korea before formally involving other council members.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, China, Russia, France or Britain to be adopted.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Toni Reinhold

