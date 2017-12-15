FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Corrections News
December 15, 2017 / 3:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Tillerson: Need 'sustained' N.Korea lull before talks can happen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces quote in second paragraph to correct that Tillerson did not mention preconditions for talks)

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday there must be a “sustained cessation of North Korea’s threatening behavior” before talks can occur between Washington and Pyongyang, but he did not specify a length of time for a lull.

“North Korea must earn its way back to the table. The pressure campaign must and will continue until denuclearization is achieved,” Tillerson told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Tillerson also called on China and Russia to increase pressure on North Korea by going beyond the implementation of U.N. sanctions. The Security Council has ratcheted up sanctions on North Korea since 2006. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.