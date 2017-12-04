U.N. political affairs chief to visit North Korea this week

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman will visit North Korea from Tuesday to Friday to meet with officials to discuss “issues of mutual interest and concern,” the United Nations said on Monday.

“He will also meet with the United Nations Country Team and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as visit U.N. project sites,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that Feltman was also visiting China.

It was not immediately clear which North Korean officials Feltman, a former senior U.S. State Department official, would meet. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)