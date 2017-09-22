FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Commerce chief: Expanded N.Korean sanctions show China's waning support -CNBC
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:52 AM / a month ago

U.S. Commerce chief: Expanded N.Korean sanctions show China's waning support -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Expanded negotiations against North Korea announced on Thursday would “be very” good if they succeed in cutting off imported goods, and showed lessening support from China toward Pyongyang, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

“I think that move by the Chinese central bank was important... From the physical point of view of limiting the trade ... But even more importantly, it sent a very powerful message to North Korea that China is not being as supportive of them as it had been,” said Ross, who is scheduled to visit Beijing this weekend. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

