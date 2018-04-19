FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 8:02 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.S. State Department officials did not accompany Pompeo on trip to Pyongyang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department officials did not accompany CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang for a meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un over the Easter weekend, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Asked whether anyone from the department accompanied Pompeo, who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: “No.”

At a daily briefing, Nauert said she was not going to be able to get into the details.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

