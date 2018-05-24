FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump-Kim summit called off after broken N.Korea promises -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump decided to break off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after Pyongyang broke a series of promises and cut off direct communication with the United States, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, the official also cited a statement from North Korea earlier on Thursday warning that it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with Washington.

“This strange lack of judgment, combined with the broken promises over the past weeks and North Korea’s suspension of direct communication with the United States, suggests a profound lack of good faith,” the official said. “There has been a trail of broken promises that has given the United States pause.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

