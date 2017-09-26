U.S. Treasury sanctions 26 individuals, nine banks over North Korea

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States has sanctioned 26 individuals as part of its non-proliferation designations for North Korea as well as nine banks, including some with ties to China, according to the U.S. Treasury Department Office Of Foreign Assets Control Sanctions.

In a list on the office’s website posted on Tuesday, the U.S. sanctions target individuals in North Korea as well as some North Korean nationals in China, Russia, Libya and Dubai. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)