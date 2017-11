SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the United States’ decision to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism is expected to contribute to the peaceful denuclearisation of the North.

The announcement will not change the joint stance of South Korea and the United States in trying to bring North Korea to dialogue, the ministry said in a text message to reporters. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)