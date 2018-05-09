FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 9, 2018 / 3:07 PM / in 2 hours

Trump says release of detainees by N.Korea will be positive for U.S.-N.Korea summit -S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korea’s decision to release three American detainees would have a positive effect on the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea, said a South Korean presidential spokesman on Wednesday.

In a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump also told Moon that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had had very constructive talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters via mobile message.

Trump and Moon spoke shortly after Trump announced on Twitter that Pompeo was returning home from Pyongyang with the three men who were freed after the secretary of state met with the North Korean leader. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.