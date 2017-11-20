FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tillerson says North Korea designation aimed at third parties
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe in contact with ousted vice president
Zimbabwe
Mugabe in contact with ousted vice president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 20, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tillerson says North Korea designation aimed at third parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday that the move to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism will help dissuade third parties from supporting Pyongyang.

“The practical effect of it is ... it may though disrupt, and dissuade some third parties from undertaking certain activities with North Korea, as it does impose prohibition on a number of other activities that may not be covered by existing sanctions,” Tillerson told a White House briefing.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.