Industrials
August 23, 2019 / 12:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

N.Korea says it is ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S.

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said on Friday Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, warning Washington that continuing with sanctions would be a miscalculation, according to state media KCNA.

Ri also accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of casting “dark shadows” over U.S.-North Korea talks, claiming that Pompeo was more interested in his own political ambitions than in current U.S. foreign policy. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park Editing by Paul Tait)

