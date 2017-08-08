FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says seriously considering plan to strike Guam -KCNA
August 8, 2017 / 10:25 PM / in 2 months

N.Korea says seriously considering plan to strike Guam -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Wednesday it is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury”.

A spokesman for the Korean People’s Army, in a statement carried by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency, said the strike plan will be “put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment” once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

