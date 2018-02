TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy on North Korea said on Thursday all options remain on the table for solving the nuclear standoff with the reclusive country but that he did not think the military option was close.

Joseph Yun, speaking to reporters in the Japanese capital, said the United States was seeking a peaceful resolution of the crisis and diplomacy was its preferred option. (Reporting by Linda Sieg, Writing by Nick Macfie)