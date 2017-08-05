U.S. will take 'prudent defensive measures' against N.Korea threat -envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States “is taking and will continue to take prudent defensive measures to protect ourselves and our allies” from the threat posed by North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Saturday.

“The North Korean threat ... is rapidly growing more dangerous,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council after the 15-member body imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its two long-range missiles tests in July.

“Further action is required.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols: Editing by Bernard Orr)