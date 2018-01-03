U.S. should be concerned about N. Korean leader's mental fitness -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s statements on Twitter about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said Americans should be concerned about Kim’s mental fitness.

“The president and the people of this country should be concerned about the mental fitness of the leader of North Korea,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing.

“He’s made repeated threats, he’s tested missiles time and time again for years, and this is a president who’s not going to cower down and who’s not going to be weak and is going to make sure that he does what he’s promised to do and that is stand up and protect the American people,” Sanders said.