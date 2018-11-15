Corrections News
November 15, 2018

CORRECTED-N.Korea state media says Kim oversees testing of "newly developed" weapon -Yonhap

1 Min Read

(Corrects sourcing to KCBS, not KCTV, in paragraph 2)

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media announced on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site for testing a “newly developed cutting-edge strategic weapon”, South Korean Yonhap news service reported.

North Korea’s Korea Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) said without elaborating that the weapon which Kim oversaw the testing of was “researched and developed for a long time”, and that the test was successful, according to Yonhap. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

