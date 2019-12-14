Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 14, 2019 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

N.Korea says it conducted another crucial test at satellite launch site - KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had conducted another test at a satellite launch site on Friday to bolster its strategic nuclear deterrence, North Korean state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

KCNA on Sunday said that North Korea had carried out a “very important” test at the Sohae satellite launch site, a rocket-testing ground that U.S. officials once said North Korea had promised to close.

The latest KCNA report called the event on Friday a “successful test of great significance” but did not specify what was tested.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below