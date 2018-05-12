FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-North Korea to dismantle nuclear test site May 23-25 -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers)

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 depending on weather conditions in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, state media said on Saturday.

The country’s central news agency said the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

Journalists from other countries, including the United States and South Korea, will be invited to cover the event. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Alexander Smith)

