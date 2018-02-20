FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:07 AM / in 15 hours

S.Korea says talks to hold postponed military drill with U.S. moving forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Talks to stage a postponed military drill between South Korea and the United States were moving forward, the South’s Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday.

The United States and South Korea agreed to push back the routine early-year joint military drill until after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics being hosted in South Korea, which ends Feb. 25.

In return North Korea agreed to hold the first official talks with South Korea in more than two years, amid a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

