FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 18, 2018 / 2:54 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

South Korea says considering way to change armistice with N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a more peaceful agreement.

The two countries are discussing various ways to improve the security situation on the Korean peninsula towards a “a structure that is more fully peaceful”, a high-ranking presidential official said, answering a question about a North Korea-South Korean summit planned later this month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.