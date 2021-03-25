North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday: KCNA

FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea launched a “newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile” on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

The report suggested North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not inspect the launch.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its missile tests this week, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters.

The new weapon is based on existing technology that was improved to carry a 2.5-ton warhead, KCNA reported.

The pair of test-fired weapons accurately hit a target 600 km away, KCNA said.

“The development of this weapon system is of great significance in bolstering up the military power of the country and deterring all sorts of military threats,” Ri Pyong Chol, the senior leader who oversaw the test, said, according to KCNA.

Photos released by state media showed a black-and-white painted missile blasting off from a military launch vehicle.